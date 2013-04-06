CKNX-AM Application for low power FM repeater

UPDATE – May 10, 2013: This application has been denied. The decision is attached. 2013-238

Blackburn Radio respectfully submits for the commission’s consideration, a Technical Amendment Application for AM920. Application 2010-1622-0

As fully outlined in Appendix One – supplementary brief, our sincere intention is to retain a high level of radio service to CKNX listeners in our most immediate coverage area by rebroadcasting (on a low power 3mV/v Class A channel) 100% of our programming on AM920 CKNX.

CKNX-AM Repeater Application